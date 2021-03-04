Louisiana had 119 individuals die on the job in 2019, up from 98 workers die in the workplace in 2018 according to the most recent data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

There were 5,333 work-related deaths in 2019 nationwide, compared to 5,250 in 2018. Every 99 minutes a worker died on the job across the country. Workers aged 55 and over accounted for 38% of all workplace fatalities across the U.S., according to the data.

The fatal injury rate in Louisiana increased to 6.2 per 100,000 workers in 2019, up from 5.1 per 100,000 workers in 2018. That's higher than the national average of 3.5 deaths per 100,000 workers and the sixth highest in the country.

Individuals working in trade, transportation and utilities had the most fatalities in Louisiana in 2019. Natural resources and mining, which includes oil and gas, alongside construction and business services were among the most common industries which had workers die on the job in 2019.

One of the most high-profile work-related deaths in Louisiana was when three construction workers died after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed in New Orleans.

