It's been about a decade since several entrepreneurs began their startups in Baton Rouge after the Great Recession encouraged many to jump into business, and now they've faced the challenges of a pandemic.
Lessons they learned were shared during last week's annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, or BREW, which included virtual panel discussions about the past decade of entrepreneurship in the region.
Lemonade out of lemons
Nenette Gray, founder of Baton Rouge-based Lemonade Creative Marketing, was laid off after an acquisition of her employer in the pharmaceutical industry in 2010.
Gray said that entrepreneurship was a way to make the best out of a sour situation and survive financially with two young children at home.
In a business that sold customized merchandise for conventions and corporations, she's learned over the years that planning ahead for any worst-case scenario can pay off. For example, she was expecting a branded merchandise order for a local community college, but a storm forced her to choose a new vendor. Even then, the order wasn't expected to arrive on time. So she drove to Houston to pick it up.
"I drove 609 miles round trip to get them their order as promised," Gray said.
The coronavirus pandemic was a new hurdle for the business because so many planned events were canceled.
"Overnight, 90% of our business went out the door," Gray said.
The company pivoted instead to selling personal protection equipment, and the decision paid off.
"We got a lot of opportunities with companies that we never did business with before," she said. "We've doubled our sales from last year."
Getting comfortable with risk
Trevor Reeves, an LSU alumnus and serial entrepreneur who has since moved to Silicon Valley, said he's learned over the years to become comfortable with risk.
Reeves is now head of growth at Canix, a software business for the cannabis industry.
He said one big lesson he's learned is that multitasking is not always the most effective way to work.
"I'm trying to stay focused on one thing at a time," Reeves said, noting there's value in being present.
Since the pandemic began, the entrepreneurial playing field has been leveled somewhat for new startups.
"There hasn't been a better opportunity for tier two and tier three cities," Reeves said. "Now with COVID and everybody has gone remote, there hasn't been a better time to find clients across the country. There's a huge opportunity that if you can find remote opportunities, it's really flattened out that competition."
Hiring the right people
Making sure early employees are the best fit was a hard lesson for entrepreneur Paul Dietzel, founder of Anedot, a fundraising tool for religious organizations.
"I think I wasted 25% of the capital we had in the first year on a bad hire," Dietzel said. "Make sure the people you are hiring are the people you need."
Making first impressions
Baton Rouge-based marketing business Red Six Media was founded in 2009 when a group of co-founders took the leap together after college. At the time, it was an easier transition since the founders didn't have many responsibilities, such as families, or need corporate benefit packages.
In the early days of the startup, co-founder Kristen Rushing kept her bartending job at night and worked on the venture during the day.
Rushing remembers the entire founding team visiting a client in Lake Charles to seal a deal. She didn't realize that taking a full team could give clients the impression that it was an expensive trip saturated with billable hours rather than a commitment to the client.
"It took us three years to realize that we don't need the whole team for every meeting," Rushing said. "Recognize where your weaknesses are and find partnerships to make sure you are well-rounded."
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the company spent a significant amount of time at the office collaborating in person. The founders were unsure if the same energy could be replicated online.
"I have been completely shocked that we have not missed a beat," Rushing said, questioning whether an office is necessary anymore.
Surviving through flexibility
After about a decade in business, New Orleans-based Lucid, a market research technology company, has grown to hundreds of employees and $100 million in annual revenue.
Demand for market research to revamp advertising campaigns spiked several months ago.
"Flexibility is the key to survival. Over the summer, every single advertising campaign had to be repositioned and rebuilt. We saw more work in our advertising business than ever before," said Patrick Comer, CEO of Lucid.
Tapping opportunities
During the coronavirus pandemic, one local technology startup saw demand spike for its telehealth services tool.
"Every doctors' office across the country had to adopt a digital solution," said Vishal Vasanji, CEO of Relief Telemed, a Baton Rouge-based telemedicine startup. "The pandemic put nitro into our business model because nobody could go to the doctors office physically."
Vasanji said that to thrive as a startup it's key to have a group of people who are inspired by the mission.
"To have a support system around you is very crucial because you're going to get pushed down a lot," he said.
The startup looks to install kiosks in the next phase of it's growth to expand access to telemedicine hubs where individuals can visit for virtual sessions with a doctor.
Likewise, the demand for virtual waiting rooms for in-person doctor visits increased during the pandemic, said Shelby Sanderford, CEO of DOCPACE, a New Orleans-based technology startup. Patients can wait in a safe place, get updates on their appointment and be told when the exam room is ready.
"We've essentially eliminated the need for waiting rooms," he said. "I think that what has happened is that it's accelerated that vision."