Jobs recovery across Louisiana continued through December but was still 4.1% below year-ago employment.
Many restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted since a stay-at-home order was enacted in March but the impacts of the economic recession spurred by lack of travel has lingered.
Louisiana had 1,911,700 nonfarm jobs in December, adding 3,700 jobs since November, but was still down 83,200 jobs, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
Statewide unemployment dropped to 7.2% in December, down from 8.5% in November but was still up from 5.2% in December 2019.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.7% in December, unchanged from November but still well above its pre-pandemic 3,5% one year ago.
The monthly unemployment data is calculated using worker surveys conducted during the second week of December.
Leisure and hospitality remains hardest hit, down 26,100 jobs, or 10.8%, to 215,500 through December.
Education and health services lost 17,400 jobs, or 5.4%, to 304,700; federal, state and local government lost 8,900 jobs, down 2.6%, to 326,800; mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, lost 8,100 jobs, or 21.7%, to 29,200; manufacturing lost 7,200 jobs, down 5.2%, to 130,300; construction lost 6,100 jobs, down 4.5%, to 129,600; professional and business services lost 5,700 jobs, or 2.6%, to 209,100; other services lost 4,100 jobs, 5.5%, to 69,400; information lost 1,800 jobs over the year, or 8.5%, to 19,300.
Trade, transportation and utilities added 2,000 jobs over the year, which is less than 1% increase, to 385,300 and financial activities added 200 jobs to reach 92,500 through December.