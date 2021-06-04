A dialysis clinic in Baker has been purchased by a California real estate investment trust for $2.7 million.
ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, purchased the Fresenius Kidney Care North Baton Rouge Clinic at 4353 Groom Road in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Baker Building Partners LLC, which is made up of 10 doctors that are currently part of Renal Associates, a kidney specialty clinic located near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
ExchangeRight owns 18 properties in metro Baton Rouge, including Dollar General stores.