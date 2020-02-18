New Orleans-based Key Real Estate Company has reached a deal to buy a 4-acre lot in Rouzan and build 280-unit apartment complex on the site, a move that developers say will be a “game changer” for the mixed-use community.

“We’ve been working on this literally from the day we bought it, to find a good multi-family developer that will fit in nicely with the culture of Rouzan,” said Charles Landry, who is developing Rouzan along with John Engquist.

The $50 million apartment complex will be located across from the Sprouts grocery store and between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch and a waterfront restaurant district. Landry would not discuss the sale price, but said the deal will close in the next 90 days.

Key Real Estate has over 1,000 apartment units in Baton Rouge, including developments such as the Commerce Bldg and The Heron downtown and Mansions in the Park on Perkins Road.

The apartment complex, which doesn’t have a name yet, will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Site work has started and Landry said it should open in the next 14 to 18 months.

Getting a critical mass of people living in Rouzan is the key to attracting restaurants and other retailers, Landry said. While there are about 150 single-family homes in the community near Perkins and Glasgow roads, having 280 apartments will make the area more attractive for businesses and tenants.

Stalled Rouzan development in Baton Rouge back on track after new team acquires it The controversial Rouzan development has been acquired by the team behind the Americana traditional neighborhood development in Zachary, who p…

Tuesday’s announcement comes the day after the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission approved plans for a community garden in Rouzan and the final residential phases of 163 lots. Both the lots and the garden will be available by the end of the year.

Landry and Engquist bought Rouzan in January 2018. Work on the development had stalled after First NBC Bank, the New Orleans institution financing Rouzan, was abruptly closed by federal and state bank regulators.

Since then, more than 100 new homes have been built or are under construction.