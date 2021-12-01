The final tract in The Greens at Millerville development has been sold for $4 million to a Hammond firm that plans to build an upscale apartment complex on the site off of Interstate 12.
Stoa Group bought the 13-acre site from Windy Gladney in a deal that closed Wednesday, said Clay Furr with Momentum Commercial Real Estate.
Furr and Charlie Colvin, also of Momentum, brokered the sale.
Plans are to build The Waters at Millerville, a 295-unit apartment development on the site, Furr said.
“These will be nice units,” he said, with rents starting at $1,500 a month for a one-bedroom.
Stoa developed Sweetwater, a 276-unit complex in Addis, that it sold last month to a California firm.
Work on the Greens at Millerville started back in late 2005, when Gladney bought the old Fairwood County Club golf course for $4.1 million. He concentrated on developing the portion fronting I-12, selling 53 acres behind the area for residential development.
Richards Honda, The RV Shop, Zaxby’s, Golden Corral, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers are some of the tenants in The Greens at Millerville.
Shoot Point Blank plans to build a shooting range and gun store on the property.
Gladney is pleased to have sold the last of the Millerville land, Furr said: “He’s ready to close this chapter and move on.”