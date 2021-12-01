The final tract in The Greens at Millerville development has been sold for $4 million to a Hammond developer who plans to build an upscale apartment complex on the site off of Interstate 12.

Stoa Group bought the 13.1 acre site from Windy Gladney in a deal that closed Wednesday, said Clay Furr with Momentum Commercial Real Estate. Furr and Charlie Colvin of Momentum brokered the sale.