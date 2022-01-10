Judi Terzotis, president and publisher of The Advocate and The Times-Picayune, has been named the 2022 Businessperson of the Year by Baton Rouge Business Report.
Terzotis was selected for the honor by a panel of independent judges. She will be recognized March 9 at the annual gala presented by Business Report and Junior Achievement.
She was named 2021 Publisher of the Year by Editor and Publisher, the leading trade publication for the news industry. Terzotis was recognized for leading the media company through Hurricane Ida, producing a virtual, online Mardi Gras celebration when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Louisiana’s signature event and growing news coverage and expanding advertising options at a time when many local media organizations are shrinking.
Also being honored at the event will be Pepper Rutland, founder, president and chief executive officer of the MMR Group, who will be inducted into the Business Report Hall of Fame. Gerry Lane, founder of Gerry Lane Enterprises, will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame. Tupac de la Cruz, founder and operations manage of Roofing Solutions, was named young businessperson of the year. B1bank was named company of the year (more than 100 employees) and Genesis 360 is company of the year (fewer than 100 employees).