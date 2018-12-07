Lava Cantina is closing its only remaining Baton Rouge location, in Perkins Rowe, five months after closing its downtown restaurant.

In a Facebook post, Lava Cantina Perkins Rowe said it is "permanently closing" its operations in Baton Rouge, five years after first opening. Lava Cantina is a rock 'n' roll-themed Mexican fusion restaurant, and has locations in Texas and Colorado.

"It is with heavy heart that our family has made the difficult decision to cease our restaurant operations, and therefore permanently closing Lava Cantina in Baton Rouge," the Facebook post said. "We will be using this as an opportunity to refocus our time and energy on our businesses related to the entertainment industry."

In July, Lava Cantina owner Ian Vaughn said the location downtown would be used as a private party space during the slow season. He decided to close that location because it was underperforming, he said at the time.

Vaughn, a former Raising Cane's executive, opened the first Lava Cantina in Perkins Rowe in 2013 and later bought three other downtown restaurants: Lucy's Retired Surfer Bar, Roux House and Schlittz & Giggles. He turned Lucy's into a Lava Cantina location.