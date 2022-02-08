A former Chase Bank branch on O’Neal Lane has been sold to the owner of two local doughnut shops.
Peou Toch, who owns the Town Donuts locations in Central and Zachary, bought the bank branch at 1312 O’Neal Lane for $382,000 in a deal that closed last week, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
The deal includes a 1,568-square foot building sitting on nearly an acre at the intersection of O’Neal and Centurion Avenue.
Cade Bogan, an agent with Beau Box Real Estate who represented JPMorgan Chase in the deal, said the property needs to be rezoned to allow for a doughnut shop to be built. The land is zoned rural.
Bogan said he doesn’t know if the business will be branded as a Town Donuts.
The branch has been vacant for more than a year, Bogan said. The property was appealing because for drivers heading to Interstate 12, the building is on the right side of the road. “That’s good for commuters,” he said.
As part of the deal, Chase will keep an ATM on the property and lease it from Toch.