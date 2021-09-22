Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center plans to invest $10 million for a new cancer treatment program at its Baton Rouge hospital that will allow oncologists to target tumors not typically treatable with standard therapies.
The Adaptive MRIGuided Radiation Therapy Program, among half a dozen sites of its kind nationwide, is expected to open in 2022. A key piece of equipment is the Elekta Unity system. The system enables doctors to visualize the tumor during the treatments while applying radiation doses. The goal is to reduce the number of sessions required for cancer treatment because it's a more targeted approach. The treatment can be used on more than 40 different types of cancerous tumors.
"This new technology is going to save lives," said Dr. Kos Kovtun, a radiation oncologist at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “With Adaptive Radiation Therapy, we can make adjustments as the patient is receiving treatment, enhancing its effectiveness and customizing their care. It’ll give us tremendous power to control and eradicate cancer and decrease side effects."
Beyond that, the program is expected to attract more specialists interested in advanced cancer care.
The investment is mostly funded by a community of donors led by the Art Favre family. Favre is the founder of Baton Rouge-based industrial contracting group Performance Contractors. Construction and remodeling work at the Baton Rouge site is expected to begin in early 2022 and wrap up by June.
Several weeks ago, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center decided to join a nationwide network of Nashville-based OneOncology which included affiliation with Mary Bird Perkins' Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Hammond, Houma, Covington and Natchez, Mississippi locations.