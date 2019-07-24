Steven Ceulemans, who has overseen all laboratory services provided by North Oaks Health System for the past 3½ years, has been named executive director of the Baton Rouge Health District.
Ceulemans will replace Suzy Sonnier, the first director of the district, who left in late 2018 after nearly three years on the job. He is set to start working on Aug. 12.
“Steven is going to be a great fit for the Health District,” said John Spain, executive vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Health District board member. “His experience in health care innovation and development will help to expand existing programs at our health care providers and the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.”
A native of Belgium, Ceulemans has a doctor of science degree from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and two masters degrees — one in biochemistry and molecular biology from LSU Health Sciences Center and one in International Business and Management from VLEKHO Business School in Brussels. He has a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Artesis University College in Antwerp, Belgium.
Since February 2016, he has been laboratory director for Hammond-based North Oaks, overseeing all lab services in the 350-bed hospital system and level 2 trauma center.
Before that, he spent a year as chief business officer for CytoBioscience, a San Antonio-based provider of biotechnology drug development and safety testing products and services. From 2011 to 2015, he was vice president of technology and innovation for the Birmingham Business Alliance, a regional economic and community development organization. He also worked as commercialization director for the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, a technology incubator serving growing life science technology companies in partnership with local universities and health systems, from 2008 to 2011.
Ceulemans will report to a joint operating board made up of leaders from health care organizations throughout Baton Rouge.
