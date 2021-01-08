A firm with ties to Amazon has filed a request with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission to turn Cortana Mall into a 2.9 million square foot distribution center.
Seefried Industrial Properties filed a site plan that will be taken up by the Planning Commission at its February 22 meeting. According to the site plan, the mall would be demolished and replaced by a single five level warehouse and office. There would be 1,251 parking spots at the facility.
Atlanta-based Seefried works closely with Amazon. In April it handled the purchase of a 34.3 acre site on Bethany Church’s Industriplex campus. That property is now home for Amazon’s South Baton Rouge Distribution Center, an 111,918-square-foot facility. In November, the company bought a 63.3 acre site off La. Highway 415 in Port Allen and filed documents with the West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office outlining the lease agreement it had with Amazon.
Cortana Mall basically shut down in 2019 after more than 40 years in business.
In August 2019, Moonbeam Leasing & Management, which manages Cortana, told the handful of remaining tenants they needed to leave by September. Over the past few years, most of the mall’s tenants had moved out, including anchor tenants Macy’s, Sears, J.C. Penney and Virginia College. The shopping center banned walkers, closed all but one entrance and put up barricades to restrict people to one wing of the property.
A Dillard's clearance center was the only anchor property still operating. The clearance store had closed temporarily in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but re-opened in May. The company's spokesperson did not respond to comment on Friday. A call to the Baton Rouge store had an automated message about a clearance store closing sale ending on Saturday.
Cortana had been open since August 1976 and was the place to shop in Baton Rouge for years until the Mall of Louisiana, which opened in 1997, eventually wrested away the title.
Amazon has been gobbling up failed malls across the Midwest in recent years and turning them into massive fulfillment centers that range in size from several hundred thousand square feet to beyond 1 million square feet. The fulfillment centers need extra space, because they carry inventory from small businesses that sell goods through Amazon. And abandoned malls are near densely packed population centers, meaning they’re close to thousands of Amazon customers.