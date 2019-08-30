lsugeneral.adv HS 165.JPG
The LSU list recognizes the 100 fastest-growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses in the world, based on financial information submitted to LSU for the annual rankings that take into account compound annual growth over a three-year period.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU released its annual top 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-led businesses list this year.

The LSU 100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses from nominations submitted by individuals, colleagues, clients, former classmates or the businesses themselves. Businesses submit financial details confidentially to LSU to be considered for the Top 100 list, which began in 2011.

The company rankings of the LSU 100 and a new Roaring 10 list of highest-revenue companies, will be revealed at a black-tie-optional gala to be held at L’Auberge Casino Hotel Friday, Nov. 22, in Baton Rouge.

The highest-revenue Roaring 10 companies that applied for the LSU 100 list in alphabetical order are:

B&G Food Enterprises LLC

Christus St. Michael Health System

Danos

ISC Constructors LLC

J.P. Oil Co.

Lipsey’s LLC

Provident Resources Group Inc.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

SGS Petroleum Service Corporation

USA Technologies Inc.

Seven of those companies also made the LSU list of fastest-growing 100 companies, which in alphabetical order are:

Anytime Flooring LLC

APC Construction LLC

Argent Financial Group Inc.

Arkel Constructors LLC

Asakura Robinson Co. LLC

Automatic Access Gates LLC

Aydell Investments LLC, dba Sport Clips

B&H Distributors Inc.

B&G Food Enterprises LLC

Bite and Booze LLC

BlinkJar Media

Boyd Commercial LLC

Cane River Pecan Co.

Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC

CEG Assessments (a dba of Coastal Ecology Group LLC)

CORE Health Networks

Daigrepont & Brian APAC

Danos

Distinctive Art Source

Elite Fulfillment Solutions

Emergent Method

Excelerant

Facilities Maintenance Management

Fe-Luxe LLC, dba Kismet Cosmetics

Fieldwood Energy LLC

Frantz-Gibson Painting Co. LLC

Future Genius Solutions LLC, dba ThreeSixtyEight

Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal

Gatorworks

Gauthier Amedee

General Informatics

Geocent LLC

Global Data Vault

Gremillion Mechancial Inc.

Gulfgate Construction LLC

Hickory Small Animal Hospital

Honey Island Enterprises Ltd., dba Radterra and Maritime Veterinary Imaging

Horizon Financial Group

Immense Networks

Investar Bank

ITinspired

IWD Agency

J.P. Oil Co.

Joubert Law Firm APLC

Keely Thorne Events

Keys Graphics

LaBorde Therapy Center LLC

Legacy Title LLC

Losey Insurance and Financial Services

MaeMe Events and Gifts LLC

Marucci Sports

MasteryPrep, dba Ring Publications

Mela and Roam

Mimosa Handcrafted

Netchex

New Orleans Roast

Oasis Spaces LLC

Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc.

Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar

Peachtree Tents & Events

Pearl Events Austin

Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions

Phil Adra - Wealth Management Advisor

Pod Pack International LLC

Pontchartrain Partners LLC

Provident Resources Group Inc.

Puryear IT

Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Red River Bank

Red Six Media

Reputation Capital Media Services

RHH Architects APAC, formerly Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects

Ritter Maher Architects

Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC

Scheffy Construction LLC

Scott + Cormia Architecture and Interiors

Secure Shredding and Recycling

SEJ Services LLC

SGS Petroleum Service Corp.

Sigma Engineers and Constructors Inc.

Sigma Marble and Granite Inc.

Sitech Louisiana LLC

Smith+Baker Landscapes

SRI Telecom

Strait

Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge LLC

Texas Pride Disposal

The Anderson Group Real Estate Services

The Royal Treatment LLC

University Veterinary Hospital

USA Technologies Inc.

Vacherie Fuel

VGraham LLC

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

Western Institute for Biomedical Research

Williamson Fontenot Campbell & Whittington LLC

Window World of Baton Rouge

Yoglates II

Zehnder Communications Inc.

Since the inaugural LSU 100 in 2011, four companies have made the LSU 100 growth list all nine years: Global Data Vault; Horizon Wealth Management; SGS Petroleum Service Corp.; and USA Technologies Inc. A fifth company, Lipsey’s LLC, earned a ranking on the growth list for the first eight years and has earned a ranking on the Roaring 10 list this year.

