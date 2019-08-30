LSU released its annual top 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-led businesses list this year.
The LSU 100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses from nominations submitted by individuals, colleagues, clients, former classmates or the businesses themselves. Businesses submit financial details confidentially to LSU to be considered for the Top 100 list, which began in 2011.
The company rankings of the LSU 100 and a new Roaring 10 list of highest-revenue companies, will be revealed at a black-tie-optional gala to be held at L’Auberge Casino Hotel Friday, Nov. 22, in Baton Rouge.
The highest-revenue Roaring 10 companies that applied for the LSU 100 list in alphabetical order are:
B&G Food Enterprises LLC
Christus St. Michael Health System
Danos
ISC Constructors LLC
J.P. Oil Co.
Lipsey’s LLC
Provident Resources Group Inc.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
SGS Petroleum Service Corporation
USA Technologies Inc.
Seven of those companies also made the LSU list of fastest-growing 100 companies, which in alphabetical order are:
Anytime Flooring LLC
APC Construction LLC
Argent Financial Group Inc.
Arkel Constructors LLC
Asakura Robinson Co. LLC
Automatic Access Gates LLC
Aydell Investments LLC, dba Sport Clips
B&H Distributors Inc.
B&G Food Enterprises LLC
Bite and Booze LLC
BlinkJar Media
Boyd Commercial LLC
Cane River Pecan Co.
Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC
CEG Assessments (a dba of Coastal Ecology Group LLC)
CORE Health Networks
Daigrepont & Brian APAC
Danos
Distinctive Art Source
Elite Fulfillment Solutions
Emergent Method
Excelerant
Facilities Maintenance Management
Fe-Luxe LLC, dba Kismet Cosmetics
Fieldwood Energy LLC
Frantz-Gibson Painting Co. LLC
Future Genius Solutions LLC, dba ThreeSixtyEight
Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal
Gatorworks
Gauthier Amedee
General Informatics
Geocent LLC
Global Data Vault
Gremillion Mechancial Inc.
Gulfgate Construction LLC
Hickory Small Animal Hospital
Honey Island Enterprises Ltd., dba Radterra and Maritime Veterinary Imaging
Horizon Financial Group
Immense Networks
Investar Bank
ITinspired
IWD Agency
J.P. Oil Co.
Joubert Law Firm APLC
Keely Thorne Events
Keys Graphics
LaBorde Therapy Center LLC
Legacy Title LLC
Losey Insurance and Financial Services
MaeMe Events and Gifts LLC
Marucci Sports
MasteryPrep, dba Ring Publications
Mela and Roam
Mimosa Handcrafted
Netchex
New Orleans Roast
Oasis Spaces LLC
Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc.
Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar
Peachtree Tents & Events
Pearl Events Austin
Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions
Phil Adra - Wealth Management Advisor
Pod Pack International LLC
Pontchartrain Partners LLC
Provident Resources Group Inc.
Puryear IT
Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Red River Bank
Red Six Media
Reputation Capital Media Services
RHH Architects APAC, formerly Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects
Ritter Maher Architects
Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC
Scheffy Construction LLC
Scott + Cormia Architecture and Interiors
Secure Shredding and Recycling
SEJ Services LLC
SGS Petroleum Service Corp.
Sigma Engineers and Constructors Inc.
Sigma Marble and Granite Inc.
Sitech Louisiana LLC
Smith+Baker Landscapes
SRI Telecom
Strait
Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge LLC
Texas Pride Disposal
The Anderson Group Real Estate Services
The Royal Treatment LLC
University Veterinary Hospital
USA Technologies Inc.
Vacherie Fuel
VGraham LLC
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
Western Institute for Biomedical Research
Williamson Fontenot Campbell & Whittington LLC
Window World of Baton Rouge
Yoglates II
Zehnder Communications Inc.
Since the inaugural LSU 100 in 2011, four companies have made the LSU 100 growth list all nine years: Global Data Vault; Horizon Wealth Management; SGS Petroleum Service Corp.; and USA Technologies Inc. A fifth company, Lipsey’s LLC, earned a ranking on the growth list for the first eight years and has earned a ranking on the Roaring 10 list this year.