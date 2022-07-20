Workers with LineTec, a major contractor for Entergy in the Baton Rouge area, perform ongoing work along Highland Road, this particular site near Hilltop Arboretum in between BREC's Highland Road Park and Bluebonnet Blvd., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Jason Wisby, LineTec general foreman for the Baton Rouge area, said late in 2021 that some of the improvements in that area include stronger poles as well as stronger, steel-core wire replacing the all-aluminum 'tree wire' that is more susceptible to damage during storms. The bigger wire will also hold a heavier electrical load, he said. This particular project starts at Entergy's substation near Perkins/Old Perkins Road, and will continue to near the Bluebonnet Blvd. area.