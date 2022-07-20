BR.wildartreduxpowerupgrades.adv TS 681.jpg

As the hot summer months drag on amid a global energy crisis, Louisiana utility providers have acknowledged that electricity bills are likely to be elevated for a while.

Entergy has said the average Louisiana customer would see increases somewhere around $25 in June. Other utility providers around the state acknowledged that spikes were likely.

The electricity providers have blamed rising fuel costs for the increase, particularly natural gas prices that more than doubled from 2021 to 2022 amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Entergy Louisiana also recently passed on storm recovery costs from the major hurricanes of 2020 and 2021 to its customers.

With higher bills likely to persist for a while, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune want to know how our readers have been affected by higher bills.

Have your costs gone through the roof? What have you done to combat the increases?

