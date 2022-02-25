KOK Wings & Things, a Lafayette-based restaurant that specializes in chicken wings, fried fish and fully loaded fries, is set to open its first Baton Rouge location this summer in Electric Depot.
KOK will go into a 4,300 square foot stand-alone building behind Boru Ramen, said Tre’Jan Vinson, chief marketing officer. About 50 to 60 employees will work at the restaurant, which will be open seven days a week.
“We wanted to move into a bigger market to see how far we could grow our brand,” Vinson said. KOK has two locations in Lafayette and one in Franklin and the goal is to take the chain nationally, he said.
To announce the move into Baton Rouge, KOK’s founders posted a video on social media that had a National Signing Day theme. Except instead of a high school football star choosing LSU over Alabama and Texas A&M, the video featured Vinson, CEO Corey McCoy, COO Avery Bell and CFO Jared Johnson picking Baton Rouge as the site for their next restaurant over Lake Charles, New Orleans and Houston.
KOK stands for Kitchen on Klinton, a nod to the Lafayette home where the business got its start. The restaurant was founded in 2016, when the four men were Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Like the Lafayette locations, KOK will sell alcohol. feature live music and have gameday events, this time tied to LSU and Southern University. But the new location will offer desserts and some grilled dishes, Vinson said.