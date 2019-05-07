MCM Plastics is planning a more than $2.7 million expansion of its plastics manufacturing operations in Holden.
A fixture in the community for two decades, the company culls plastic residue from manufacturers and recycles the excess materials for use by its customers. MCM Plastics employs 15 people and will add five, at an average annual salary of more than $27,000, plus benefits.
Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also will result in 14 new indirect jobs.
The announcement was made Tuesday by MCM President Richard Morris and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“In the last couple of years, the company has seen growth in the amount of resin processed by both our Houston and Holden facilities,” Morris said.
The Livingston Economic Development Council and LED began discussing the potential project with MCM Plastics in January. The company is expected to use Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, a property tax abatement program, to support its expansion.
MCM Plastics operates a 100,000-square-foot plant just north of U.S. 190 on Dan Pierson Road. The expansion will add a new dryer system to the existing plant by this summer. In a second phase, MCM Plastics plans to bring online an additional dryer and build 25,000 square feet of new warehouse space.
In Holden, MCM receives residual polyvinyl chloride resin. Known as pond resin, the PVC resin is a byproduct from the manufacturing vessels at some of the largest plastics manufacturers in the world. MCM dries the resin, screens it to the proper size, and in some cases pulverizes the resin to meet customer specifications for formulating the PVC into piping and other products.
“The LEDC is pleased that MCM Plastics has made the decision to increase the capacity at their Livingston Parish facility through a significant capital investment,” said President David Bennett of the Livingston Economic Development Council. “We welcome the company’s growth in the parish and the boost it provides to the local economy.”
“The continual growth and progress of industry in Livingston Parish is made possible by companies like MCM Plastics Inc.,” said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks. “Eighteen years ago, the parish was fortunate to have MCM locate a second plant here. Their business success is good news for Livingston Parish, with MCM’s plans for expansion of their Holden plant.”