Consultants are being sought for $5 million in preliminary work toward constructing a $1 billion bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

A request for qualifications was released this week by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for work that includes environmental engineering, traffic management, bridge design, road design and contract management. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 29.

The Capital Area Road and Bridge District, which includes representation from Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, and East  and West Baton Rouge parishes, approved the move toward pre-construction analysis. 

J.H. Campbell, chairman of the bridge district, said that the request is a step toward bridge development, such as determining its physical location, potential toll fares and other information.

The proposed bridge is expected to connect La. 1 on the west side of the river with La. 30 on the east side. 

The state transportation department has a goal of using Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, or DBEs, for at least 10 percent of the $5 million contract value, according to the request. 

The bridge district organization, tasked to find ways to alleviate traffic congestion and pursue bridge projects, was created in 2018. 

