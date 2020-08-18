Tens of thousands of small businesses approved for the federal 'paycheck protection' forgivable loan in the past few months can now apply for Louisiana 'Main Street' program grants for the first time.

More than 70,000 businesses were approved for $7.3 billion across Louisiana through the 'paycheck protection' program this year and therefore have been waiting in line for a chance at the state grant.

The 'Main Street' recovery program has more than 16,000 completed applications in the system and another 20,000 applications in the pipeline. In the first week of its existence, the program garnered more than 9,000 applications. Checks are expected to be mailed in mid-August.

There is a total of $275 million in the state program, about $40 million of which is set aside for minority, veteran and women owned businesses during the first 60 days of the program.

The first round of 'Main Street' program grants were opened for small businesses which did not receive any federal support, now 21 days later the program has changed.

Business owners can apply for their 'quick relief' up to $5,000 for eligible small businesses which have received $1,000 or less in federal assistance or up to $15,000 for itemized expense reimbursement. Business owners who hire a certified public accountant or financial professional to fill out the application can apply for reimbursement up to $500 each.

"Many of them have already applied," said John Schroder, state treasurer in a news release. "Those who haven't applied should do so immediately."

Business can apply here.

Small business owners must have receipts for all the expenses they are seeking reimbursement for through the program. Rent, insurance, utilities, payroll, inventory replacement, teleworking equipment, sanitizers, cleaning supplies and equipment needed to set up social distancing are all eligible expenses. About the only thing that can’t be claimed is lost revenue.

Grants are available to all businesses that were domiciled in Louisiana as of March 1, have fewer than 50 employees, are at least 50% owned by a Louisiana resident, and filed state income taxes in 2018, 2019 or plan on filing in 2020.

Home-based businesses and franchisees are eligible, as are sole proprietorships, but the business must have a physical location that is open to customers and employees.

Staff reporter Tim Boone contributed to this story.

