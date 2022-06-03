Blaming rising natural gas costs and lingering expenses from a slew of natural disasters, Entergy Louisiana on Friday said electricity rates for its customers will increase in June by as much as $25 for an average household.
A message signed by Yovanka Daniel, Entergy Louisiana’s customer service vice president, outlines the scenario in which costs will increase for ratepayers.
It highlights two categories of rate increases: a fuel adjustment to offset rising natural gas costs and a fee to offset restoration costs from storms such as recent hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida, as well as Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
For natural gas prices, the company said for a customer consuming about 1,000 kilowatt hours a month, the rate increase would translate to about $25 on their monthly bill. However, Daniel said Entergy will defer part of that cost “for future recovery” to spread out the burden on ratepayers. That would be about a $10 deferral for the 1,000-kilowatt hour customer, leading to a $15 increase on June bills.
Daniel’s note says the cost of natural gas in April was twice as high as April 2021 and triple the price from April 2020.
“We will continue to work with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to spread out natural gas costs over several months, rather than placing them all on one bill,” Daniel said.
For storm restoration costs, the 1,000-kilowatt hour customer could see an increase of $9 to $10. Coupled together with the fuel adjustment, that adds up to a $25 surcharge for the standard customer.
“It is important to note that Entergy does not profit off either natural gas price increases collected through the fuel adjustment or storm recovery costs,” Daniel said. “We will continue to do everything we can to assist those who are burdened by these increases along with the LPSC and our community partners.”
This is a developing story.