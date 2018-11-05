Vega Americas has acquired land in Geismar for its planned industrial instruments manufacturing hub, the next step in the firm’s plans for its first Gulf Coast facility.
The firm acquired a 13-acre parcel off La. 30 and La. 73 in Geismar from Ascension Commerce Center LLC for $1.76 million in a deal that closed Friday.
Vega is a German firm that makes level and pressure instrumentation. The firm has said it may build a $9.3 million facility in Ascension Parish, a project that would employ 40 people. The company secured a property tax exemption under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
Troy Gaigle, of Donnie Jarreau Real Estate Inc., brokered the deal.