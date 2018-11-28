LSU and Entergy are partnering for a three-year program to help train power industry workers through the university's division of electrical and computer engineering.
The power company gave a $242,880 grant to develop the program over three years, said LSU College of Engineering spokesman Joshua Duplechain.
LSU said there is currently a “lack of coursework” that prepares students to contribute immediately at a company like Entergy, and the program aims to benefit both the university and the company.
As part of the deal, undergraduate and graduate courses will be developed within the LSU Division of Electrical and Computer Engineering’s Power Engineering program. The program will teach software tools and analysis methods utilized by power companies, LSU said, with a focus on Entergy’s transmission operation and planning teams.
The grant also includes support for graduate assistantships; consultation by Entergy employees to develop lecture material, experiments and manuals; as well as lectures and visits by Entergy representatives, LSU said.
“We believe that through this program, our graduates will become highly competitive in the job market, as they will be trained with the skills needed by the (power companies),” Farasat said. “This will improve the visibility of our program in the state and nationwide, as well. Further, Entergy engineers will attend the lectures and labs. This will provide an opportunity for our students to connect with them and be recruited as interns or full-time employees.”