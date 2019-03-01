St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales has become a part of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and the campus is now referred to as Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
Additionally, St. Elizabeth Physicians joined Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, a medical group with over 500 providers, more than 100 locations and offering nearly 50 specialties.
Officials announced the actions in August. Both hospitals are already part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
“Aligning these facilities and our physician groups brings improved access to Our Lady of the Lake’s network of care across greater Baton Rouge,” said K. Scott Wester, President and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake. “Ascension residents will continue to receive exceptional customer service and quality care from Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and access to even more provider specialties through Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.”
An official had told the Ascension Parish Council in August that the move will open up access to additional cash so the hospital on La. 30 can expand and keep up with the parish's growth. They were told that St. Elizabeth couldn't generate enough cash on its own to meet those needs.