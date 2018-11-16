Chinese chemical giant Wanhua has selected Convent, in St. James Parish, for its $1.25 billion chemical manufacturing complex, a project the firm said will create 170 new direct jobs.
Wanhua Chemical said last year it would build a $1.12 billion facility somewhere in Louisiana, but did not specify a site. Earlier this year, the firm said it was "reevaluating" the project amid worries of increased costs from tariffs between China and the U.S.
But the company said Friday in a news release it will begin construction on the project in 2019 at a Convent site and will put it into operation in 2021. The project is expected to create 1,000 construction jobs at peak activity.
The plant will produce methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI. Louisiana Economic Development said last year the project would be the second-largest foreign direct investment in Louisiana by a China-based company.
Wanhua Chemical is a publicly-traded corporation listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company established a U.S. office in the Philadelphia area in 2006.