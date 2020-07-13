The Baton Rouge Clinic is investigating a cyber attack that happened last week that disrupted email and phone systems and limited lab and radiology services.
The attack did not impact face-to-face medical care and doctors continued to see patients, said Katy Meyers, a clinic spokeswoman. Phone service was restored Monday.
Patients are being asked to go directly into the clinic when they arrive. Patients can also schedule appointments, view lab results, request prescription refills, send messages to their doctors through their MyChart accounts.
More details will be released about the investigation as they are known.