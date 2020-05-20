Consumer spending in East Baton Rouge Parish in late April was down 25% compared to last year but has recovered from nearly 40% below last year in late March.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber continues to track some economic indicators during the coronavirus pandemic through a weekly dashboard which includes consumer spending data from Opportunity Insights for the first time.
Consumer spending recovered even more in Livingston Parish and Ascension Parish which were down only 10.1% and 12.4% respectively on April 30, up from about 30% down over the year in late March.
Statewide consumer spending is down 12.7% compared to about 35% down in late March.
The stay-at-home order was lifted on May 15 and many businesses re-opened for the first time since late March across the state. So consumer spending may rebound even further, BRAC forecasts.
The number of hourly workers at small businesses in East Baton Rouge Parish is down 58.8% as of May 8, compared to its recent low of 65% fewer workers on April 15. There are about 50% fewer hourly workers at small businesses across the state as of May 8, according to Opportunity Insights data.
Retail fuel sales in Baton Rouge are still down 23% for gas sold between May 4 and May 10 while statewide fuel sales are also down 20%. Retail fuel sales were down by about 40% in late March, the biggest drop during the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.
Initial unemployment claims dropped by 21% again to about 7,285 claims in the Baton Rouge metro area as of May 9. BRAC estimates that between 20% and 25% of workers are unemployed in Baton Rouge.
Hotel occupancy was down to 37% between May 3 and May 9, compared to 58% occupancy in 2019. Hotel revenue was only $1.3 million, compared to $3.4 million for the same time period last year.