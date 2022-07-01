The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will host its first ever Economic Inclusion Symposium, August 18, addressing one of the organization's goals for its current five-year plan.
The symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center and will include a keynote presentation from Eunice Heath, Dow's corporate director of sustainability, a showcase that will allow minority business owners to connect with contracting opportunities and breakout sessions.
Jerry Lebold, BRAC’s Diversity and Inclusion Council chair and BASF’s senior vice president and general manager, said in a statement the symposium will replace the organization's traditional Diversity in Business event. BRAC will present its annual Diversity Star Awards during the symposium.
Economic inclusion encompasses more than just workplace diversity and inclusion practices," Lebold said in a statement. "The new event format will cover all topics of economic inclusion and how a committed, community approach to inclusivity can increase the entire region’s economic vitality.”
BRAC launched a new five-year campaign in March and creating a more inclusive economy is one of the major goals. The main focus is attracting $100 million in private capital for disinvested communities and priorities include accelerating the growth of minority and women-owned businesses, driving investment into needy neighborhoods and boosting diversity and inclusion in the local workplace.
Registration is $65 for BRAC investors and $80 for non-investors. For more information or to register, go to brac.org/events.