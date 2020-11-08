La. Appleseed plans gala events
Louisiana Appleseed announced the 12th annual Good Apple Gala will include two events in January.
A private event for sponsors will be held for 50 invited guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Sazerac House, 101 Magazine St. in New Orleans. The organization will host an online toast for all supporters at 5 p.m. Jan. 21 via Zoom.
Louisiana Appleseed is a statewide nonprofit based in New Orleans that recruits attorneys to provide free services and is dedicated to increasing access to justice, opportunity and education.
"Our pro bono network has risen to the challenges that this year has presented, and we will celebrate them for their continued perseverance and dedication to justice," said Executive Director Adrienne Wheeler. "Volunteers have dedicated substantial time to providing legal support to hurricane disaster survivors and families in need throughout the eventful 2020 year."
Sponsorship and pledge information is at www.louisianaappleseed.org/2021galasponsorship. Good Apple Gala information is at www.louisianaappleseed.org/2021gala.
Agriculture distinction nominations sought
The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is accepting nominations through Dec. 1. for its annual induction ceremony on March 4 in Baton Rouge.
The Hall of Distinction is a program of the Louisiana Radio Network, LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry to recognize individuals who have a profound effect on Louisiana agriculture or agricultural enterprises. Nominees can represent any facet of agriculture or agriculture-related industries, including farming, ranching, aquaculture, fisheries, education and agribusiness.
Since its inception, 22 individuals have been inducted into the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction.
Nomination forms are at www.louisianaagriculturehallofdistinction.com or through any parish LSU AgCenter office.
Deadlines set for agriculture programs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Louisiana announced a first pool application deadline of Nov. 20 for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
EQIP is a voluntary program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers. Technical assistance is provided without a fee from conservation service specialists to help landowners and land managers plan and implement conservation practices to help them meet their land management goals; address natural resource concerns; and improve soil, water, plant, animal, air and related resources on agricultural land and nonindustrial private forestland.
Although applications are taken year-round for NRCS programs, deadlines are announced to rank and fund eligible conservation projects. Applications can be presented to a local USDA service center. Existing clients can submit applications online at farmers.gov.
In addition, sign-up is underway until Nov. 20 for a Ducks Unlimited Regional Conservation Partnership Program project. This project has a goal of signing up 15,000 acres with $560,000 available for contracts for rice producers interested in precision nutrient applications. More information is available through the NRCS field office or Kyle Soileau, Ducks Unlimited rice stewardship coordinator, at (337) 322-4565.
$6M gift supports engineering scholarships
A $6 million gift will expand the LSU College of Engineering’s Brookshire Scholars program.
The gift will extend the impact of the S & B Engineers and Constructors Scholarship beyond the more than 1,300 students who have been named Brookshire Scholars since the scholarship was established in 2010.
The scholarships provide financial relief to junior and senior LSU engineering students who maintain a combined coursework and employment workload of at least 30 hours and a grade-point average of at least 2.5. The students who have been awarded this scholarship have achieved a 95% graduation rate, exceeding the university’s overall graduation rates.
CareSouth opens Florida St. clinic
The 5,000-square-foot Rose V. Forrest/CareSouth Pediatrics and WIC Clinic is opening Monday at 3324 Florida St. in Baton Rouge.
The clinic will feature four exam rooms; five women, infants and children offices; a WIC lab; a lactation station; and an education room.
Pediatrics will provide child wellness exams, immunizations, school physicals, adolescent care, same-day sick visits and other specialized care for babies, children and adolescents ages 0 to 18 years old. It will accept Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance. The clinic will also offer a sliding-fee discount for patients. WIC, or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, provides healthy food for women and infants and children up to 5 years old.
The building is named in honor of Forrest, who was the former CEO of Capitol City Family Health Center, the predecessor to CareSouth Medical and Dental, and previously served as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. She was a founding Capitol City board member in 1997, whose grant writing allowed the business to expand into Donaldsonville and Plaquemine. She worked at Capitol City for 23 years in various capacities.
Drywall repair franchise opens
A PatchMaster Drywall Repair franchise has opened at 5832 Parkbriar Court in Baton Rouge.
Mick Dubuis, a health care executive and military veteran, is the franchisee.
PatchMaster began offering franchises in 2017 and has offices covering more than 50 major cities in the United States and Canada. The phone number is (225) 384-0440.
St. Tammany Corp. wins national awards
St. Tammany Corporation was awarded three 2020 Excellence in Economic Development Awards by the International Economic Development Council.
The awards recognize its efforts in business engagement, technical assistance and pandemic response and recovery in the first half of 2020. In the population 200,000 to 500,000 category, the organization received a gold for Advance St. Tammany in business retention and expansion initiatives; a gold for StTammanySafe.com in special purpose website; and a silver for its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Campaign for innovation in economic development week.