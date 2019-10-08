Construction is set to begin soon on 200 Water Street, an upscale apartment development in the Water Campus.

Tina Rance, marketing director for Commercial Properties Realty Trust, which develops and manages the campus, said now that the Mississippi River is no longer elevated, construction can resume at the Water Campus. It will take about 10 months to build the apartments, she said.

200 Water Street will contain 20 loft-style apartments. No rental rates have been set yet, but Rance said the units in the development will be luxury.