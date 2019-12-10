A local marine service business has expanded its downtown offices and plans to start building a private dock in early 2020.
Shamrock Marine has repurposed an old towboat and converted it into office space and an educational center at the foot of the Mississippi River bridge, Duncan Armentor, co-owner and founder, told the Downtown Development District Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
While Shamrock’s dispatch and corporate offices take up the first two decks of the salvaged vessel, the third level is a theater that simulates what it's like to tow ships down the Mississippi River. Armentor said he set up the theater to teach boys and girls about working on the river.
“I want to give back to younger children,” he said. “They’ll get to see what it is like to drive a boat.” The plan is to open the theater for small group tours.
In the next two months, work will begin on the second phase of Shamrock’s expansion when a 200-foot-long segment of dock is shipped down from Pittsburgh. The plan is to open a 430-foot-long private dock about six months from now.
“There’s a deficit of dock space on the river,” Armentor said. The goal is to provide a place to dock for the increasing number of riverboats that call on Baton Rouge and to eventually establish a passenger boat that would make day trips to destinations such as Nottaway Plantation.
“The time is right for this,” said Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, “particularly housing a riverboat.”
Shamrock, which was established about 5 years ago, provides services and transport to vessels on the Mississippi River from Donaldsonville to St. Francisville.