The International Paper Mill in Bogalusa expects to invest $52.2 million to modernize the manufacturing site, which is the largest employer in Washington Parish.
International Paper already employs 492 workers with average annual salary of $86,000 in Bogalusa. The company operates a paper mill and corrugated box plant on the site where it seeks to upgrade its recovery boiler system, filtration, condenser and acid system used in the papermaking process.
Since 2012, International Paper has spent $487 million to upgrade the manufacturing site when it was acquired by Temple-Inland Inc. when the newest investment is included.
The Louisiana Economic Development department began negotiations about the investment in March 2020. The economic incentive package includes a $500,000 modernization tax credit and access to the Industrial Tax Exemption program which is a property tax abatement up to 80% for 10 years.
International Paper also operates a corrugated box plant in Springhill; a preprint and coating plant in Shreveport and a containerboard mill in both Mansfield and Campti alongside a corrugated bulk plant in Lafayette.