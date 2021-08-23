Chelsea’s Café, a longtime live music venue in Baton Rouge, is coming back.

Chelsea’s Live is set to open at the end of the year in the 1010 Nic building between Downtown and LSU.

Chelsea’s owner Dave Remmetter is involved in the new business, along with Aaron Scruggs, who books talent for Spanish Moon and Mid City Ballroom, and attorney Grant Miller.

The idea to bring back Chelsea’s came during the pandemic.

Chelsea’s closed at the end of 2015 after nearly 10 years in business at the Perkins Road overpass. While the restaurant and live music venue was a Baton Rouge favorite because of its food and the national touring acts that stopped to play there, Remmetter pulled the plug on Chelsea’s because of difficulties in renegotiating a lease.