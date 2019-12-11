Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and the NeuroMedical Center announced a new partnership Wednesday that will lead to the establishment of a 20-bed neuro intensive care unit.

Scott Wester, president and chief executive officer of OLOL, said the $13 million facility is set to open in December 2020. It will allow the hospital to offer better care to the 2,000 stroke patients it sees each year.

"Today's announcement expands the footprint of comprehensive stroke and neurological care, not only in Baton Rouge, but across the state of Louisiana," Wester said.

The ICU will have its own state-of-the-art CT scanner, allowing stroke patients to get access to advanced diagnostic equipment without transporting them across the hospital.

The ICU will involve building out 27,000 square feet of space on the ninth floor of hospital's heart and vascular institute. About 20 new ICU nurses will be hired to staff the unit.

Dr. Steve Gremillion, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake, said the ICU will allow the hospital to offer the best care to patients.

"I can remember several years ago when a friend of my father's had to go out of the city to receive neurological care," he said. "That's not going to happen any more. That care's going to be provided right here at Our Lady of the Lake with the help of the NeuroMedical Center."

OLOL and the NeuroMedical Center have been working together for the past 40 years, said Dr. Gerald Calegan, chief neurologist at the NeuroMedical Center. This has led to services such as in-house neurologists at OLOL, round the clock stroke coverage, vascular neurosurgeons and a telestroke network to serves community hospitals that don't have access to neurologists.

"Despite all these successes, we were not satisfied," Calegan said. "We're going to continue to work together to meet our goal to be a center of excellence for the region."

FMOLHS plans to invest in Mississippi hospital, Lafayette, Baton Rouge Baton Rouge-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System expects to make some capital investments in the Mississippi hospital it ac…