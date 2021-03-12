A 5.7-acre tract in front of the Settlement at Shoe Creek in Central has been sold to developers who plan to build retail, office and medical space on the property.
Shoe Creek Commercial LLC paid $1.8 million for the land at the corner of Grand Settlement and Sullivan roads, according to documents filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Shoe Creek LLC, which is handling the traditional neighborhood development.
Clark Heebe, a Mandeville developer who is an officer with Shoe Creek Commercial, said the property is across Grand Settlement from where Aldi has purchased land for a grocery store.
Plans are to develop eight sites on the property: three retail buildings, each with about 7,000 square feet, and five pads for office and medical space.
Already two of the retail buildings are about 75% leased. Heebe would not name the tenants, but said the vast majority were retail and service businesses meant to serve Shoe Creek residents, such as restaurants selling coffee, hamburgers, sweets and sandwiches.
The plan is to bring businesses such as insurance agencies, dentists, financial managers and orthodontists to the retail pads. Ben Stalter of Maestri Murrell Commercial Real Estate is handling leasing for the development.
Construction permits are being applied for and infrastructure work will start on the site as soon as possible, Heebe said. The goal is to complete construction inside of a year. Brett Davis of BSD Construction is handling all of the building.
Shoe Creek is 150 acres on Sullivan/Central Thruway near the intersection of Wax Road, featuring a variety of apartments, cottages, townhomes and single-family homes, along with office and retail space. Plans are to have 700 housing units in the development.