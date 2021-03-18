New unemployment claims across Louisiana dropped to 5,388 from 7,100 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.

There were another 1,221 new claims filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 1,194 claims one week before.

There were 45,669 continuing existing unemployment claims for the week ending March 6, the latest state data available. The state paid $108.7 million in benefits for the week ending March 6.

The state has administered $8 billion in unemployment benefits since March 2020.

Louisiana unemployment website down, possibly through noon Wednesday The Louisiana Workforce Commission said Tuesday its website is down and is expected to be back online by noon Wednesday.

A federal extension for additional $300 in weekly payments was approved through Sept. 6, which will be on top of the up to $247 per week unemployed residents can receive from the state.

To prepare its computer system for the new unemployment benefits, the Louisiana Workforce Commission's online portal was shut down for several days and was back online Wednesday afternoon. The initial influx of new claims this week after the program was online again meant long wait times for individuals, according to unemployed residents on social media pages.