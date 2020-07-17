The job picture brightened slightly in Louisiana during June, with the state’s nonfarm employment down 8.7% from last year versus an 11.9% plunge the state experienced a month earlier compared to 2019.
Louisiana had 1,814,800 nonfarm jobs in June, down by 172,800 jobs over a 12-month period. The preliminary numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday are not seasonally adjusted.
In comparison, the state was down 237,200 jobs in May from May 2019.
The figures released Friday by the bureau are based off of worker surveys taken during the second week in June and lag behind more recent reports that track the number of people receiving unemployment checks. According to the most recent unemployment claims, which were released Thursday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, 312,893 people had continuing benefits for the week ending July 11.
The state's unemployment rate was 10.5% in June, down from 13.9% the month before but up from 5.6% in June 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 11.2% in June, up from 3.8% one year before. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
The coronavirus pandemic led to an economic slowdown in Louisiana after a state-mandated stay-at-home order beginning in mid-March. That was loosened in mid-May, but last Saturday Gov. John Bel Edwards tightened the regulations after a continued rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, shutting down bars that don’t sell food and mandating most people wear masks.
Leisure and hospitality shed the most jobs in the 12-month period through June, dropping by 56,200 jobs, or 23.3%, to 185,500 workers. The industry has been hard hit by the decrease in travel and fewer people eating in restaurants.
Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, was down 6,800 jobs, or 18.3%, to 30,300 workers; information, by 3,400 jobs, or 15.4%, to 18,700 jobs; construction, by 19,700 jobs, or 13.9%, to 122,600 jobs; and manufacturing, by 10,200 jobs, or 7.4%, to 128,100 workers.
Other services was down 6,200, or 8.3%, to 68,400; trade, transportation and utilities, 21,000 jobs, or 5.6%, to 356,700 workers; education and health services, 21,800 jobs, or 6.8%, to 296,800; professional and business services, 12,400 jobs, or 5.7%, to 203,300 workers; federal, state and local government, 12,800 jobs, or 3.9%, to 314,300 workers; and financial services, 2,300 jobs, or 2.5%, to 90,100 workers.