Construction crews wrap up for the day after working on the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences in New Orleans.

The unemployment picture brightened slightly in Louisiana during June, with the state’s nonfarm employment falling by 172,800 jobs, or 8.7%, over a 12 month period.

In comparison, the state shed 237,200 jobs in May, an 11.9% plunge, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.