The site plan for a 108-unit affordable housing apartment complex that would be built at the intersection of Plank Road and Harding Boulevard is set to go before the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission next month.
The Reserve at Howell Place will consist of 300 apartments, bookending the IDEA University Prep charter school under construction on Plank, said Tom Delahaye, president and CEO of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services. Plans for a 192-unit complex that will be built on an 11-acre site north of the school have already been approved.
The Reserve will have a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.
CST has developed several apartment complexes locally, including The Palms at Juban Lakes and Morningside at Juban Lakes, both under construction in Livingston Parish, and The Palms at Sunset Lakes, which recently opened in Zachary.
The planning commission is set to vote on the site plan at its Aug. 16 meeting. If approved, Delahaye said construction could start in January, with the first buildings ready in early 2023.