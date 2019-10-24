H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported third-quarter net income of $28.4 million compared to $21.3 million a year ago.
The Baton Rouge-based construction and industrial equipment service provider's per-share net income was 70 cents compared to 59 cents a year ago.
The company posted revenue of $353 million versus $322 million during third quarter in 2018.
Brad Barber, H&E Equipment Services’ chief executive officer and president, said there's been widespread demand for rental equipment by construction businesses.
The company saw an 18.4% increase in equipment rental revenues over the past year to $184.8 million. Used equipment sales grew by nearly 3% to $31.2 million as of third quarter.