Investar Bank National Association's parent company reported net income of $4.5 million, or 41 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared to $4.7 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.
Third-quarter net income was up from the second quarter's $4.3 million, or 39 cents per share.
Total revenue, or interest and noninterest income, totaled $26.8 million in the third quarter, a 3.4% decrease of $900,000 compared to the second quarter, and a 9.5% increase of $2.3 million compared to third-quarter 2019.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter, the Baton Rouge-based bank instituted a 90-day loan deferral program for affected customers. As of Sept. 30, the company had $56.5 million, or 3.1% of its total loan portfolio, on the payment deferral program. As of Oct. 20, the balance of loans remaining on the 90-day deferral plan was about $30.7 million, or 1.7% of the total loan portfolio, Investar noted.
The allowance for potential loan losses to total loans increased to 1.04% as of Sept 30, 2020, compared to 0.92% at midyear and 0.65% a year ago. The bank recorded a $2.5 million provision for loan losses for the quarters ended Sept. 30 and June 3, compared to $0.5 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2019, attributed to Covid-19.
“Since the pandemic began, we have been internally focused on our operations and financial condition," said Investar Holding Corp. President and CEO John D’Angelo. "During the first nine months of the year, we have made significant changes to our deposit mix, margin, cost of funds and loan loss reserve. We have worked to develop and strengthen areas that were once weaknesses when compared to our peers. At the same time, we continue to control our expense structure and maintain a strong credit culture," he said.