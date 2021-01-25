The parent company of Baton Rouge-based B1bank saw its net income over the year increase to nearly $30 million up from $23.7 million last year.
The increase in profits was tied to net interest income collected by loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program which are forgivable loans for small businesses meant to avoid layoffs.
Annual earnings per share dropped to $1.65 last year, compared to $1.79 in 2019.
B1bank net income during fourth quarter increased to $13.8 million, up from $5.7 million one year before.
Business First Bancshares Inc.'s total assets nearly doubled from $2.2 billion to $4.1 billion as of Dec. 31 after it acquired Houma-based Pedestal Bancshares.
The bank participated in the Main Street Lending Program and originated 45 loans worth $327.8 million. It also underwrote thousands of PPP loans, of which $82.2 million was forgiven so far and $315 million remain outstanding.
The bank's provision for loan losses, or potential for default, was $2.1 million by Dec. 31, up from $192,000 one year before.
“We finished the year right where we set out to last spring, though we never imagined the path we would all take to get here,” said Jude Melville CEO of b1Bank in a news release.
Business First Bancshares stock was trading at $21 per share at market close on Monday, down from its 52-week-peak of $26 per share in February.