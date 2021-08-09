Some of the sales tax revenue generated in an area surrounding the $215 million Amazon fulfillment center now under construction will be used to develop a master plan for Florida Boulevard.
The five-year funding effort is on a fast track. An agreement to establish how tax revenue would be collected to aid with economic development and to finalize membership of an oversight board goes before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council for approval on Aug. 25. The council approved the Cortana Corridor Economic Development District at its July 28 meeting.
Chris Tyson, the head of Build Baton Rouge, said the cooperative endeavor agreement being worked out with the city-parish redirects future sales tax collections that come in over a baseline amount in an area stretching from North Foster Drive to just past the former Cortana Mall and from South Choctaw Drive to Goodwood Boulevard.
“The goal has always been to move fast and capitalize on the Amazon development plans,” Tyson said. Build Baton Rouge, which serves as the redevelopment authority for the city-parish, developed the economic development zone.
As part of the program, all monthly sales tax revenue in the district that exceeds the monthly baseline collection rate of $414,088 will be redirected to support the district. This means that current sales tax collections in the zone will not be affected.
Andrew Fitzgerald, senior director of business development for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said the zone was set up to capture all of the increased economic activity associated with building a massive facility like the Amazon fulfillment center. This will include equipment and building materials spent in the zone.
“We want to have a master plan for Florida Boulevard the same way we have one for downtown,” he said. “Why doesn’t Florida Boulevard deserve a high quality master plan?”
The goal is to use the money to hire a national urban planning firm to create guidelines for development along the Florida Boulevard corridor.
Because the zone will be in place for a five-year period, Fitzgerald said things are set up to capture any increased economic activity that happens as a result of Amazon building on the Cortana site, such as any new service businesses that open nearby to meet the needs of the employees that work there. "And if construction takes longer than expected, or there's another phase, we can capture that revenue, too," he said.
Getting the details right and launching the board as soon as possible is critical, Fitzgerald said. "Each week, we're missing out on a little bit of revenue," he said.