Louisiana had 16,600 more jobs in August that a year earlier, lifting employment to 1,978,200.
The preliminary figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics represented the latest in a string of yearly gains in employment for Louisiana. The nonfarm payroll figures were not seasonally adjusted.
The state posted yearly job increases in eight of 11 sectors, with the biggest gains happening in manufacturing. The sector added 5,500 jobs since August 2017, boosting employment to 140,500.
Mining and logging, which includes the state's oil and gas sector, added 300 jobs over the year, the first gain since December.
Professional and businesses services added 3,600 jobs to reach 213,000. Other services saw a 2,500 increase in jobs; leisure and hospitality, 3,100 jobs; education and health services, 2,900 jobs; financial services, 1,100 jobs; and trade, transportation and utilities, 700 jobs.
Government, down 2,500 jobs to 313,700, showed the steepest decline in employment of any sector. Information was down by 200 jobs, and construction by 400.