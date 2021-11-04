Ochsner Health has donated $4 million to LSU to establish a wellness center in the renovated Huey P. Long Field House.
The Ochsner Wellness Center will bring together experts to address and solve chronic health issues, promote physical activity programs to all Louisiana residents and provide practical experience to LSU students pursuing careers in human wellness. The College of Human Sciences and the School of Kinesiology will use the center as an instructional lab, providing routine health screenings, exercise testing and designing exercise programs for students, faculty and staff.
The field house has been partially vacant for years. It is currently undergoing a $29 million renovation that involves creating labs, classrooms and collaborative spaces. The work should be completed in 2022.