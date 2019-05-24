The Baton Rouge Jet Center, an aircraft maintenance hub inside the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, plans to acquire Executive Aviation, one of the earliest local aircraft centers, this summer, the companies announced.

These maintenance and repair hubs are also known in the industry as fixed-based operators, or FBOs, and are used by clients with privately owned aircraft looking to fuel up before flying out of a municipal airport.

The Baton Rouge Jet Center plans to invest $3 million to build a new 5,000-square-foot fixed-base operation center in addition to three aircraft hangars to span 45,000 square feet and relocate there once it's been completed. The goal is to build hangars large enough to accommodate larger jets, according to a news release.

Brett Furr, law partner at Taylor Porter, is president of The Baton Rouge Jet Center, which was founded in 2015 by a group of local business executives.

"We have rapidly outgrown our facilities and have much need for expansion," Furr said in a news release.

Executive Aviation is a subsidiary of The Newtron Group, a Baton Rouge-based specialty construction business led by John Schempf. Executive Aviation decided to sell the aviation repair and maintenance business to focus on construction work instead, according to the news release.

The Baton Rouge Jet Center has about 10 employees, according to the company. It was not immediately clear how many employees Executive Aviation, founded in 1973 by Newtron Thomas, had at the time of the announcement.