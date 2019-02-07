A shopping center in front of the Millerville Target store has been sold for $3.76 million.
Covenant Real Estate Group of Henderson, Nevada, purchased the property at 2121 Millerville Road in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was GBT Realty Corp. of Brentwood, Tennessee, which developed the center.
The 6,600-square foot center, which opened in early 2018, is fully occupied with three tenants: Zoe’s Kitchen, GNC and Millerville Dental Group. Officials with Covenant said they bought the property as an investment.
This is Covenant’s third Louisiana property in its portfolio. The company owns a shopping center in Lake Charles and a shopping center site in Mandeville.
GBT bought a 1.1-acre tract in front of Target for $810,000 in February 2017.