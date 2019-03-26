Louisiana personal income rose by 3.8 percent in 2018, newly released figures show, ranking the state's growth rate 38th in the country.
The figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis show personal income grew by 4.5 percent nationally in 2018.
Personal income is a measure of income received from all sources, including earnings from work, owning a home or business and from owning financial assets.
Louisiana's personal income rose by 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter, preliminary figures show, after posting strong growth in the first two quarters of the year and a 1.7 percent clip in the third quarter. The national growth rate was 5.2 percent during the fourth quarter.
Most of the personal income in Louisiana was driven by earnings, and the largest percentage gains came from mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction; construction; and professional, scientific and technical services.
All states posted gains in personal income last year, ranging from 6.8 percent growth in Washington to 2.9 percent in Hawaii.
Personal income in Louisiana last year was $212.2 billion, the BEA reported, up from $204.5 billion in 2017. Per capita personal income was $45,542, good for 40th in the country.
