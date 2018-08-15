The lender for the Bon Carré Business Center has acquired the property at auction and intends to market it for sale after foreclosing on the previous owner, an entity controlled by a division of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
U.S. Bank National Association, the trustee for the lender of the property, was the winning bidder at a U.S. Marshals sale Wednesday. Typically, a creditor places a winning bid on the foreclosed property to protect its financial interest. The trustee put down $10,000, said Brett Furr, an attorney for Taylor, Porter, Brooks and Phillips who represents the lender. However, that figure does not include the $39.5 million defaulted loan on the property.
U.S. National Bank intends to sell Bon Carré, Furr said, since the company is not in the business of holding real estate.
"They're a national organization with national contacts that have the ability to market this property," he said. U.S. National Bank is looking to sell the business center to whatever group can pay the most money, he said.
Bon Carré was transformed from the former failed Bon Marché Mall on Florida Boulevard into a business center development, which is home to the Louisiana Technology Park and other tenants.
The previous owners were Bon Carré Business Center II LLC, which is owned by Commercial Properties Realty Trust, the for-profit real estate arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The owners took out a $41.5 million loan in 2007 and defaulted in December 2017, owing $39.5 million on the remaining principal, plus interest and fees.
In March, a trustee for the mortgage lender filed suit against the owners, seeking repayment of the mortgage. The property was seized by the U.S. Marshals office.
The previous owners put the property up for sale in 2016, but attracted only one potential buyer, who made an offer that was lower than the amount owed on the loan.
Justin Langlois, a partner with the commercial real estate firm of SVN|Graham, Langlois & Legendre, represented the client who put together the offer to buy Bon Carré. Langlois said Bon Carré is an attractive property because of its favorable lease rates.
One potential buyer for the center could be a large company in the information technology or tech sector that would want to occupy part of Bon Carré, Langlois said. “Maybe one of the Fortune 100 companies (operating) in the state that are putting real specific and targeted sectors of their business in the center,” he said.
The problem is Bon Carré is competing for tenants with the nearby Cortana Mall, which is largely vacant. And with so many people working from home, demand may be limited for the kind of space Bon Carré has to offer, Langlois said.
“There’s not much in the way of people looking for 20,000- to 30,000-square-foot offices,” he said.
Earlier this year, a representative for the previous owners cited several reasons for defaulting on the mortgage, including the expiration of an Enterprise Zone tax break that resulted in a tenfold increase in the owner's property tax bill.
In May, Beau Box Commercial Real Estate was appointed the property manager and leasing agent for Bon Carré, and said it would be a "seamless transition." All the tenants were expected to stay. Beau Box will continue to handle leasing brokerage and management for the center.
Despite the foreclosure, it has been business as usual at Bon Carré. “The parking lot is just as full as it ever was,” said Stephen Loy, executive director of the Louisiana Technology Park, a business incubator at Bon Carré.
In mid-May, the Tech Park announced three new tenants had moved into their space, bringing the total number of companies to about 30. “We have not skipped a beat,” Loy said. “In fact, in the past six months, things have picked up.”
Bill Sanders, an agent with Beau Box who is marketing lease space in Bon Carré to potential tenants, said there are several proposals from businesses interested in moving into the space. Bon Carré is unique in that it has ample parking space. This means it can accommodate higher-density users, he said.
At the time of the foreclosure filing, Charles Landry, an attorney representing Bon Carré said occupancy rates were about 68 percent, dropping off from 80 percent from downsizing by many of its long-term tenants. Those include some state government agencies that have offices in Bon Carré. Also, some engineering firms that had set up in the development after Hurricane Katrina moving out after their contracts for disaster recovery work ran out.
Landry noted that a 12 percent dip in occupancy for the massive size of Bon Carré was a major issue. The center has 772,000 square feet of office space, so that drop is equal to the size of an entire office building being vacated, an amount that's difficult to fill, he said.
Timing also has been bad for Bon Carré. The mortgage on the property was secured in March 2007, when the value of the real estate was at a post-Katrina high, Landry had noted. Plus, the center now faces competition for large-scale tenants needing temporary space from Cortana Mall, which has largely ceased to exist as a retail center. A major portion of the mall that is for sale measures 430,000 square feet.
Unlike Cortana, Bon Carré has a noteworthy mix of tenants that include some of Baton Rouge's biggest public and private employers. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Eatel, UnitedHealthcare, Turner Industries, H&E Equipment Services, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and the Baton Rouge Police Department all have operations in the center. It also houses the Louisiana Technology Park business incubator, operated by Research Park Corp., a former co-owner that Bon Carré bought out. The former Montgomery Ward building is separately owned by Cox Communications.
Cortana, which is down the street from Bon Carré and lost retail department stores and smaller interior tenants steadily for years, was supplanted by the Mall of Louisiana on Bluebonnet Boulevard as Baton Rouge's premiere mall. That retail transition is reminiscent of what Cortana Mall had done to the former Bon Marché, the retail center that was converted to the Bon Carré Business Center after losing retail tenants to Cortana in the 1990s.