Baton Rouge-based healthcare business Amedisys Inc. has reached a deal to expand in North Carolina.
Amedisys acquired regulatory assets that allow to expand certified home health services in the Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina markets. The deal, which expands the company's access to more than 350,000 Medicare recipients and more than 100,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees, is expected to close in mid-October.
Plans are to build two home health care centers in the regions
These markets "have long been sought after" by Amedisys, according to the company since there are so many older adults in the region.
Amedisys has about 500 workers at its corporate office, in addition to an executive office in Nashville, Tennessee, with nearly 70 workers there. Amedisys has more than 514 care centers across 39 states. It has grown to more than 418,000 patients across its network and has upwards of 21,000 employees nationwide.