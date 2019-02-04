The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has been awarded a five-year, $11.5 million round of federal funding to launch a new center to study lung disease.
LSU said the new center, called the Center for Lung Biology and Disease, will augment research on campus in the study of pulmonary diseases. The The National Institutes of Health grant is renewable for two additional five-year terms for a total of more than $32 million.
The goal of the center is to "gain new insights into the pathogenesis of devastating lung diseases that will guide improved strategies to treat and prevent lung diseases in human populations," LSU said in a news release. Louisiana is in the top five states most affected by pulmonary diseases, LSU said.
The NIH Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence, or COBRE, is providing the funding, which Gus Kousoulas, LSU associate vice president for research and economic development, called a "major economic development win for Louisiana."
"It supports our ongoing research in a critical health field and helps Louisiana continue to stand out as a leader in research," Kousoulas said.
The NIH program funds research in three five-year phases, with phase one focusing on developing research infrastructure and mentoring junior investigators. Phase two aims to strengthen each center and support investigators with shared scientific interests. After 10 years of support, NIH expects centers to compete for other sources of research funding.
The award is the second major federally-funded center award from the NIH COBRE program, building on the LSU-Tulane University Experimental Infectious Disease Research, which is now in its 15th year, Kousoulas said. That center was established in 2004.
Samithamby Jeyaseelan, a professor in the Department of Pathobiological Sciences, will serve as lead investigator for LSU, and Rhonda Cardin, associate dean for research and advanced studies, will serve as co-investigator.