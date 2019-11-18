Piccadilly Restaurants is set to open its Juban Crossing location on Dec. 11, which will serve as a prototype for future eateries.
The 7,000 square foot restaurant will feature a new design and new conveniences, such as a take-out area for guests in a hurry and USB plug-ins. An updated menu will also be offered, which features new dishes such as chicken with mango habanero salsa and baked fish alongside favorites such as roast beef and fried fish.
This will be the fifth Piccadilly in metro Baton Rouge and the first new full-sized location the chain has built in about 20 years.