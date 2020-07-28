A coalition of local officials business leaders and lenders alike are standing up a new center for small business owners to go for help in person in Baton Rouge to apply for a new state grant program.

IMPACT North Baton Rouge, formerly known as the Baton Rouge North Economic Development, alongside Southern University, the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Baton Rouge city-parish led by mayor Sharon Weston-Broome, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Hancock Whitney Bank and Citizens Bank and Trust are working together on the effort.

Tens of thousands of interested applicants signed up for email alerts for the Louisiana Main Street Recovery grant program, which allows eligible small businesses up to $15,000 each for expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop-up center will only be open for two days: Thursday and Friday this week.

There is only $275 million allocated for the grant program for the entire state and it is a first come, first serve situation. For the first 21 days of the program, only businesses which did not benefit from the paycheck protection program may apply. Afterwards, the program is opened up to all small businesses with 50 or fewer employees.

“This center will provide a single one-stop location for businesses to access a variety of specialized help,” said Jerry W. Jones Jr., leader of IMPACT North Baton Rouge in a news release.

The center is located at Southern University inside the Valdry Center for Philanthropy at 598 Harding Boulevard. It's only open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 and will be open on Friday, July 31 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Interested business owners must register for an appointment, wear a mask and commit to social distancing indoors. Each appointment is scheduled for an hour and can be made by calling 225-921-3554 or by email info@brnedd.com for confirmation.

About $40 million in grants are earmarked for businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans during the first 60 days of the program.

Applications may be submitted starting today here: https://www.louisianamainstreet.com/

Small business owners must have receipts for all the expenses they are seeking reimbursement for through the program. Rent, insurance, utilities, payroll, inventory replacement, teleworking equipment, sanitizers, cleaning supplies and equipment needed to set up social distancing are all eligible expenses. About the only thing that can’t be claimed is lost revenue.

